City of Kimberley appoints Nik Morissette as Senior Manager of Operations

In August of this year, the city of Kimberley announced that Manager of Operations, Chris Mummery, would be retiring.

Now, after what they call an extensive recruitment process the city has announced that Nik Morissette will assume the role as senior manager of operations.

Morissette will over see the Roads, Solid Waste Utilities, Parks and Facilities and Project Management/Engineering departments.

Prior to joining the City of Kimberley, Nik worked for 10 years as a Project Manager for PCL Construction Management. Nik is a Registered Professional Engineer, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the University of Victoria.

“We are proud to announce Nik Morrisette as our new Senior Manager of Operations,” says Chief Administrative Officer Scott Sommerville. “Chris Mummery did an excellent job at succession planning in preparation for his retirement, and developed strong internal candidates for the position. We are excited to see what Nik will accomplish in the Operations Department.”

He starts in his new position on October 3rd. Reach him at 250-427-9674 or nmorissette@kimberley.ca.

