City of Kimberley approves develoment permit for Marysville property

At their regular meeting last week, Kimberley City Council approved a development permit for a 66-unit residential development in Marysville. The property is located between Marysville Falls and Purcell Golf Course. There have been a number of developments proposed for this site over the past 15 years or so, none of which came to fruition.

The proposed development includes nine buildings comprising 66-units in a mix of townhouses, townhouses with basement suites, and apartments.

This development permit covers the first two phases of the project.

That includes 12 one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedroom units, and 36 three-bedroom units.

In a report to Council Manager of Planning Services Troy Pollock said the proposed siting and orientation of the buildings is intended to work with the topography, particularly along the steep southern embankment. The townhouses with basement units, as an example, are built into the slope and the remainder of the buildings and access road are sited on more level ground.

In approving the permit, Council also gave the go ahead to move the upgrade of the water main in the area from 2024 to 2023. There will be some developer cost sharing on this.

“The proponent indicates he is ready to go in September,” Pollock told Council. “They are excited to get moving.”


