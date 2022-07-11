City of Kimberley approves RCMP contract strength in principle

Kimberley City Council has once again approved in principle the contract strength for the Kimberley RCMP Detachment.

Each year, the city and RCMP establish the contract strength at eight full time RCMP members, but then request that the detachment manage transfers and leaves such that there are seven full time members.

The city also maintains an RCMP contract reserve fund (balance at the end of 2021 was $158,871) that can be used if the detachment exceeds seven FTE members at any time during the year.

As a community with a population under 15,000 (as established by the federal census), each year the City of Kimberley is obligated under the Municipal Police Service Agreement of 2012 to pay 70 per cent of the cost of providing and maintaining the RCMP’s municipal police unit in Kimberley. The Federal Government funds the remaining 30 per cent. The 2023/24 cost estimate for seven FTE members is $1,127,477.

