City of Kimberley asking residents to participare in child care needs assessment

Caregivers and child care providers invited to participate in surveys, forums and focus groups.

The City of Kimberley is asking residents for their feedback on childcare needs within Kimberley through the form of surveys, forums and focus groups.

The City is partnering with Vancouver-based population and public health consulting company, The The Change Group, to create an action plan to address the community’s childcare needs.

A press release from the City of Kimberley explains that the team will be using several methods to engage the community, caregivers, parents, childcare providers and child care facilities, including surveys, a community forum and focus groups.

Surveys will be available between September 30, 2019 and October 21, 2019. The community is invited to take the survey and then share it with friends to ensure as many responses possible are gathered.

Surveys are available online at www.kimberley.ca and through both Facebook and Twitter @CityofKimberley. Surveys can also be reached directly at these links: Parent/Childgiver surveyChildcare provider survey

During the week of October 15 to 19, both the community forum and focus groups will be taking place. Stay tuned to the City of Kimberley website and social media accounts for specific details about how you can participate in both events.

Information gathered from all of the assessments will be used to create Kimberley’s Child Care Action Plan Report. The report will support the City in setting a clear path to address Kimberley’s child care needs and planning activities, says the press release.

The program is made possible through the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) Community Child Care Planning Program funded by the Province of B.C..


