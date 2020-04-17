City of Kimberley asks for more physical distancing on trails

City will consider recommending trail closure if there isn’t more compliance

The City of Kimberley doesn’t want to have to close municipal trails, but says it will recommend it if more compliance to physical distancing isn’t seen.

In a press release on Friday, city staff said they were pleading with the community to practices physical distancing while using city pathways and trails.

“While we understand the importance of getting out for air and exercise, it is imperative that residents maintain at least a two metre distance from those around them,” the release says. “The City continues to observe and receive reports in opposition to this public health measure.”

There are also reports of off leash dogs. In some instances unleashed dogs have required owners to chase them and break the two metre boundary required by provincial order.

Dogs must be on a leash unless they are in designated off leash areas. Those areas include the Kimberley Nature Park, Lois Creek Trails and the Marysville off-leash area.

Other reports are of cyclists not copying with physical distancing.

“We are imploring cyclists to notify pedestrians of their presence in advance of passing them to allow them to maintain the two metre requirement. Slow down an use a bell or your voice to let other trail users know you are coming.”

The City will be placing signs at the entry points to local trails in the coming days and hopes there will be compliance so the trails can stay open.

