City of Kimberley awards tenders for new roofs for City Hall, Centre 64 and RCMP buildings

Centre 64 is getting a new roof, along with city hall and the RCMP building. Bulletin file

Costs of construction just keep rising and the City of Kimberley is being forced to add $41,000 to its budget for roof repairs on Cit Hall and the RCMP building. The total budget for the roofs is now $284,000.

While it was suggested in a staff report that the projects could be delayed again in hopes that supply chain problems ease, it was not recommended as there are existing leaks that will potentially cause further damage.

The tender for the project was awarded to the only bidder, Western Roofing.

The roofing projects have been on the city’s books for two years.

Also getting a new roof is Centre 64. That contract, in the amount of $456,204.53 has been awarded to Stoic Industries Construction Management Inc. This will include truss repair; roof insulation; new roofing and interior finishing and painting.

Mayor Don McCormick noted that these projects were already in the budget and funded, some by grants.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

