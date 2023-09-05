City of Kimberley begins 4-week Platzl parking lot renovation

A four-week renovation of the main Platzl parking lot will begin on Monday, Sept. 11. This image indicates the work site, with alternate parking locations. City of Kimberley image.

A four-week renovation project of the Platzl’s main parking lot will begin on Monday, Sept. 4.

The City of Kimberley said the project, which will take place in stages, will include “total removal of existing surfaces, repaving and making several safety improvements.”

“The Platzl parking lot serves as the main parking space for residents, visitors, and Platzl businesses,” read a City press release, dated Tuesday, Sept. 5. “Over time, wear and tear have diminished its appearance and functionality. Recognizing the importance of providing an attractive and accessible downtown space, the City applied for and received a $750,000 grant to revive the space.”

The Platzl Parking Lot Revitalization Project includes:

•Milling and repaving throughout the parking lot,

• Installation of a raised crosswalk connecting the breezeway to the Ross Street sidewalk,

• Regrading and installation of new catch basins to support drainage,

• Realignment of sidewalk along the southwest of the parking lot,

• Installation of new sidewalk connecting the pedestrian bridge to the crosswalk on Deer Park Avenue.

The City’s goal is to keep access to the parking lot available as much as possible, however there will be brief phases during which access will be limited or restricted all together.

“We look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our community’s vitality and we appreciate the patience and support of downtown businesses and residents during the construction phase,” the City said.

“Please see the attached map for site work location and alternate parking locations. We understand that this may be a short-term inconvenience and we will strive to minimize disruptions to daily operations.”

To keep up to date with this project, visit kimberley.ca or get in touch with the Operations Department at 250-427-9660.