City of Kimberley Boil Water Notice rescinded

The City of Kimberley has rescinded the Boil Water Notice issued on Monday, June 1, 2020, though a Water Quality Advisory remains in effect.

Water quality in Mark Creek has improved over the past 24 hours, according to City tests.

Under the Water Quality Advisory, the City and Interior Health recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

With rain expected later in the week, conditions could change again, so keep an eye on the city website for daily turbidity readings.