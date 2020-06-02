City of Kimberley Boil Water Notice rescinded

Water Quality Advisory remains in effect

The City of Kimberley has rescinded the Boil Water Notice issued on Monday, June 1, 2020, though a Water Quality Advisory remains in effect.

Water quality in Mark Creek has improved over the past 24 hours, according to City tests.

Under the Water Quality Advisory, the City and Interior Health recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

With rain expected later in the week, conditions could change again, so keep an eye on the city website for daily turbidity readings.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal delay of MMIWG action plan sparks dismay ahead of inquiry anniversary
Next story
Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Just Posted

City of Kimberley Boil Water Notice rescinded

Water Quality Advisory remains in effect

City of Kimberley encourages people and pets to stay away from fast flowing creeks

City doesn’t anticipate flooding but creeks are running very fast

Wolf cubs at play in the Cranbrook area

Photographer Linda Botterill and her husband were out in the backcountry recently… Continue reading

First Saturday cancelled for July and August

Arts Council will wait to make a decision on September and Oktoberfest

City of Kimberley issues Boil Water Notice

The City of Kimberley issued a Boil Water Notice for all users… Continue reading

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Wolf put down following unprovoked attack on senior near Prince Rupert

Samples to be sent to lab for testing

About 30% of B.C. students return to schools as in-class teaching restarts amid pandemic

Education minister noted that in-class instruction remains optional

RCMP, coroner investigate ‘unexpected deaths’ on Salt Spring Island

Two dead, police say there is no risk to the public

Trudeau avoids questions about anti-racism protesters dispersed for Trump photo-op

Prime minister says racism is an issue Canadians must tackle at home, too

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

How to safely drink water in areas impacted by flooding

Quality and safety of drinking water can be affected during and after floods

NDP getting COVID-19 wage subsidy ‘indirectly,’ B.C. Liberal leader says

B.C. NDP says Andrew Wilkinson is wrong about federal link

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

Most Read