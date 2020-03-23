Playgrounds in Kimberley, along with all other parks and public recreation areas, are to be shut down amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. Paul Rodgers photo.

City of Kimberley closes all parks, public recreation areas

Signs will be placed at all sites that are being closed

The City of Kimberley released a statement on Monday, March 23 announcing the closure of all parks and public recreation areas, including playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, the skate park and picnic areas.

“Individuals and groups are continuing to gather in these areas and are posing a risk to themselves and our community,” read the press release. “Signs will be placed at all sites that are being closed.”

The Kimberley Nature Park, Loist Creek Trails and Rails to Trails will remain open, but the City asks that users of these areas maintain at least two metres from each other.

This is part of the City’s strategy to increase social distancing to combat the spread of COVID-19. This includes limiting your outdoor activities as well.

“If you are out in public, keep at least two metres between yourself and others,” the City advises. “Cough into your sleeve or elbow and stay home if you are sick. Please stop socializing in groups. These measures can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting close contact with others.”


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 in Canada afternoon updates: State of emergency in Toronto
Next story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

Just Posted

City of Kimberley closes all parks, public recreation areas

Signs will be placed at all sites that are being closed

MP Morrison urges disclosure of communities with positive COVID-19 cases

Kootenay-Columbia parliamentarian says he has reached out to the province for clarity

Letter from the Cranbrook and Kimberley Medical Staff Association

We are here for you. We are your local physicians here in… Continue reading

Golden Life senior living communities take increased measures to protect their residents, staff

Golden Life Management Corp, who owns senior living communities in western Canada… Continue reading

Suspected case of COVID-19 in Canal Flats: Mayor

Karl Sterzer provides update from March 8 event, urges residents to wash hands, practice social distancing

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

B.C. legislature meets briefly with minimum MLAs to deal with COVID-19

Votes to continue money supply, amend law to prevent layoffs

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died of COVID-19 in B.C.

COVID-19 in Canada afternoon updates: State of emergency in Toronto

COVID-19 in Canada: What we know as of Monday afternoon

COVID-19: Help for agriculture industry as Farm Credit Canada receives $5B increase

The increase will give the agriculture industry more flexibility to tackle coming challenges

Out-of-control blaze burning near Lytton: BC Wildfire

BC Wildfire Service working to contain 150 hectare blaze

Vancouver businesses not obeying COVID-19 rules to get hit with fines of up to $50K

Closing all city parks is ‘not contemplated’ at this point, officials say

B.C. screening care home workers as two more test positive for COVID-19

Six care homes now dealing with coronavirus outbreaks

Most Read