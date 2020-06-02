Mark Creek near the Platzl parking lot. Carolyn Grant photo

City of Kimberley encourages people and pets to stay away from fast flowing creeks

City doesn’t anticipate flooding but creeks are running very fast

The City of Kimberley Operations department does not expect any major flooding in the coming days, but is advising people to talk care when around creeks and streams within the City as they are running fast and rising.

Recent rainfall has prompted warnings for people to take extra care when around creeks and streams throughout Kimberley or to avoid them altogether,” said an Operations press release put out on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. “Creek levels are continuing to rise and with potential for more rainfall this weekend, water levels are not expected to fall any time soon.

People need to be careful around fast moving water. It is especially important to keep children and pets away from rising creeks waters as they are at higher risk of falling in and getting swept downstream. Erosion is also possible with increased potential for banks giving away or debris to accumulate and break apart at any time creating extremely dangerous conditions for anyone near the creek.

While the City is not anticipating major flooding, property owners who have experienced flooding in the past should still prepare their property in the event of extreme rainfall. A sand-bagging station has been set up at Centennial Hall. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are required to ensure physical distancing while on site.

For more information on how you can prepare for potential flooding visit this page: https://kimberley.ca/services/seasonal-city-operations. If you require further information, please contact the Operations Department at 250-427-9660 or email operations@kimberley.ca.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
City of Kimberley encourages people and pets to stay away from fast flowing creeks

