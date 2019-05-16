City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

On Thursday, May 23, 2019 the City of Kimberley will be conducting a mock emergency management exercise to enhance staff training and evaluate interagency response to major incidents.

Kimberley Fire Chief Rick Prasad says the exercise that involves a mock school bus roll over and multiple simulated injuries.

“We’re notifying the public now because we don’t want anyone to be alarmed, this is just an exercise to provide further training for our team,” said Prasad. “We’ll be tying up Jim Ogilvie Way for a number of hours as well.”

The exercise will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 400 Jim Ogilvie Way on May 23. Jim Ogilvie Way will be closed to regular traffic from 10 a.m. to 4p.m. and residents may notice signs of the exercise throughout the day.

“School District 6 has been really proactive and we’re happy to partner up with them on this,” Prasad explained, adding that Teck has also been instrumental in the exercise by providing them land.

The exercise will lead to the establishment of a fully-staffed departmental emergency operations centre and coordination with SD6.

“As a part of our commitment to effectively manage emergencies within our community, the City is coordinating a mock emergency that exercises the capabilities of key agencies. The event we have planned requires that these agencies work together not only during the operation but on communication and planning. This community has an experienced, highly trained and extremely capable group of emergency managers and responders. This exercise will allow for those agencies and personnel to put our systems to the test,” explained Prasad.

The exercise has been coordinated over the past several months through a working group lead by the Fire Department and Emergency Program. The Emergency Program supports municipal efforts to prepare for, respond to and recover from major emergencies or disasters.

The exercise will involve City of Kimberley staff from a variety of departments, the Fire Department, RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, SD6, Interior Health, Teck and the East Kootenay Search and Rescue.


Most Read