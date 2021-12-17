City of Kimberley following provincial advice on vaccination policy at Aquatic Centre

Kimberley City Council had a discussion about allowing unvaccinated residents access to the Aquatic Centre last week. The discussion was spurred by a letter from a fully vaccinated resident who questioned that policy.

Currently, the Aquatic Centre is open to everyone, while other city facilities require proof of vaccination.

“Allowing access to unvaccinated adults who have chosen to put all patrons at increased Covid risk is a poor policy decision that encourages non-vaccine compliance and should immediately be reconsidered,” the letter said. “If the City of Kimberley is going to continue the policy of opening the pool to all, then at least acknowledge the fact that unvaccinated adults could

be present and prominently post this information at the facility.”

Coun. Sandra Roberts said she was surprised to learn that the aquatic centre staff was not checking for vaccination status.

City CAO Scott Sommerville explained that the province had different rules and recommendations for different facilities. The Aquatic Centre is chlorinated, he said, and a number of unvaccinated children use it. He said the standards were brought to Council when the pool re-opened.

Mayor Don McCormick noted that the pandemic was a fluid situation and things evolved.

“We didn’t have vaccine passports when the pool re-opened,” he said.

“I believe as long as we are following the recommendations of health authorities we should be okay,” Roberts said. “I never thought of the chlorine aspect.”

Coun. Darryl Oakley said the city should always be focused on the latest situation.

McCormick added that consistency was important, and there would be an expectation that the city would be consistent across facilities.

Coun. Kent Goodwin said that the city has been consistent following regulations.

“I’m okay with leaving it with Dr. Bonnie Henry,” he said. “It’s what we’ve been doing all along.”

