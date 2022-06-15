City of Kimberley has marked pedestrian path around Boundary St. construction

The City of Kimberley is doing a major infrastructure project on Boundary Street, just above downtown, this summer. The project involves a stop light to control traffic in and out of Townsite, and is creating quite a bit of congestion in the area, creating some difficulties for pedestrians.

The city has now designated a pedestrian pathway around construction and have marked the path, and ask you to please pay attention to signage and take care around equipment.

