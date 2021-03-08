(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

City of Kimberley has reserve fund for potential police contract increases

Currently city has about half of projected new contract costs in reserve

As reported previously in the Bulletin, one of the big unknowns in the coming five year financial plan is RCMP contract costs.

The current RCMP contract expired in 2016 and wages have been frozen since that time. A new collective e agreement is being negotiated and will likely be presented to members this summer.

Currently the city has budgeted $994,973 for the 2021 RCMP contract, but as pointed out by Chief Financial Officer Jim Hendricks in a report to council, if, for example, the City is required to increase its RCMP contract budget amount by 15 per cent as a result of the outcome of collective bargaining, a property tax hike of approx. $1.4 per cent would be required to fund the $149,246 additional cost. If the increase is retroactive, a similar amount would be required for each of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 as well.

The city does have a reserve in place to cover unforeseen policing expenses, says Mayor Don McCormick. Those unforeseen expenses could include paying for the Major Crime Unit to come in the event of a serious crime. It could also be used for the expense of the new contract. Any surpluses found under the current contract go to that reserve.

The current balance of that reserve is $259,886.

“We probably have about one half of the worst case scenario,” he said. “Our police services are contracted and we have no control over the cost. So we have work to do to cover the balance.”

READ: B.C. communities warned of upcoming RCMP unionization costs


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kimberley and area resident survey seeks insights on backyard food growing trends
Next story
COVID vaccines for seniors in B.C.: Here’s how to sign up

Just Posted

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 immunizations set to begin for age-based cohorts

Eligible seniors can book appointments through a call centre starting Monday, March 8.

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
City of Kimberley has reserve fund for potential police contract increases

Currently city has about half of projected new contract costs in reserve

Forty-seven vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

Seniors in the Interior Health region can book their COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7 a.m. (File photo)
Seniors in Interior Heath region can book COVID-19 shots starting Monday

Starting March 8 the vaccination call centre will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Kimberley’s current Station 1 cannot house the ladder truck. Bulletin file.
City of Kimberley issues RFP for new fire bays next to city hall

The Kimberley Fire Department has issued a Request For Proposals for a… Continue reading

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered to a personal support worker at the Ottawa Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Doctors in Alberta have signed an open letter asking for prioritized vaccination of health-care staff who work directly with patients on dedicated COVID-19 units. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
COVID vaccines for seniors in B.C.: Here’s how to sign up

Seniors 90+, Indigenous seniors 65+ and Indigenous Elders can book starting March 8

Jasper after he was reunited with his owners Mary and Brent Hummel. Photo: Steve Smith
Dog who swam B.C.’s Columbia River multiple times while lost featured in children’s book

Brent and Mary Hummel and Jasper tell their dramatic story

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, has been forced to re-skill during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than six years of unsuccessfully applying for jobs in B.C.’s tech industry. (Submitted photo/Shaimma Yehia)
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Experienced software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, hasn’t found a job since she migrated to Canada 6 years ago

Ron Sivorot, business director at Kennametal’s Langford site, the Greater Victoria facility that made a component being used on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Jake Romphf, Black Press Media)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover digging in with B.C.-made part

Kennametal’s Langford plant’s tooth blank is helping the rover’s drill collect rock cores

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A woman walks through Toronto’s financial district on Monday, July 30, 2018. A new poll suggests most Canadians believe there’s still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in this country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Canadians, especially women, say gender equality not achieved in Canada: Poll

Poll results themselves underscore the challenge, with more men believing equality had been achieved

This image provided by Harpo Productions shows Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, left, in conversation with Oprah Winfrey. (Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions via AP)
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift

Meghan said she struggled with concerns within the royal family about her son’s skin colour

Const. Allan Young. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Allan Young died after an incident in downtown Nelson last summer

Most Read