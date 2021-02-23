City of Kimberley hopes to open aquatic centre by summer

Renovations to building must be completed first

City of Kimberley CAO Scott Sommerville says that the hope is to have the Aquatic Centre reopened by summer.

Late last year the city received notification from the province that they would receive approximately $2 million in funding (the Safe Restart Grant).

Sommerville says that the city will utilize that funding to make some modifications to the aquatic centre.

These include building another exit separate from the entrance, and adding some on-deck showers, physical barriers, and storage bins to temporarily replace the lockers.

The intent is also to implement a reservation system for users so they can book swim times in advance.

“We are still operating without a Manager of Parks and Facilities, so the timeline for re-opening is still not firm. We are hoping for a summer re-opening,” he said.

The Aquatic Centre has been closed since last March.

