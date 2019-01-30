There were 37 new builds in Kimberley last year. Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file

City of Kimberley hosting building code information session for builders

The City of Kimberley is inviting building construction and design professionals to an information session about recent changes to the BC Building & Plumbing Codes and the Kimberley Building Bylaw. The session will involve an overview presentation of key topics most relevant to our region and ample opportunities for questions and discussion. Participants will learn about changes to accessibility, safety and energy/water efficiency requirements.

The session will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 beginning at 7 p.m. at Kimberley Conference Centre.

“If your work involves design or construction of new buildings or renovation projects, this information session will help you to achieve successful project outcomes,” says Andy Christie, City of Kimberley Building Official. “Recent regulatory changes may affect the design or construction of projects so we’re hosting this free session to help ensure code compliance and a smooth permit approvals and inspection process.”

“2018 was another busy year for construction in Kimberley and we know that builders and designers are busy planning projects for the upcoming year,” states Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning.

In 2018, the total project value of building permits was $13,722,265, just about right on pace with the previous year, which was just over $13,800,000. There were 37 new dwellings constructed.

“We understand that it can be difficult to keep up with changes in the requirements for building construction so we hope this free presentation and Q & A session will make it easy for builders to get the information they to need to continue building great projects,” Pollock said

Interested participants are encouraged to RSVP to Andy Christie, Building Official, at achristie@kimberley.ca or 250-427-9655.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
City of Kimberley hosting building code information session for builders

