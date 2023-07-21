A majority of Regional District of Nanaimo areas enter into Stage 2 watering restrictions beginning May, 1, 2023. (Stock photo)

City of Kimberley implements Stage 2 Water Restrictions

Effective Monday, Jul. 24 the City of Kimberley has implemented Stage 2 Water Restrictions.

The decision has been made to maintain water flows in the Mark Creek and Matthew Creek water supplies in the wake of the hot, dry weather that is expected to persist into next week.

Stage 2, up from Stage 1 that Kimberley has been on since June 1, means no watering of residential lawns is permitted on Mondays, Tuesdays or Fridays.

Residential properties with an even-numbered address may only water their lawns on Wednesdays and Saturdays and homes with an odd-numbered address can only water on Thursdays and Sundays.

Lawn watering is only permitted between 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Non-residential properties, including City lawns, parks and playfields, will have further limitations.

Even-addressed properties can only water on Wednesdays between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., while odd-numbered addresses can only water on Tuesdays during that same window.

If you have just planted a new lawn, you may call the City’s Operations department at 250-427-9660 to discuss how to obtain a permit for watering outside the allowed dates and times.

Learn more about the City’s Water Shortage Response Bylaw No. 2527, 2015 at: https://bit.ly/kimberleystage2


