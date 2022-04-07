City of Kimberley invites comment on financial plan

The City of Kimberley 2022-2026 Five Year Financial Plan is available for review and comment at EngageKimberley.ca

As previously reported, property owners in Kimberley are looking at a 5.58 per cent increase in 2022. This follows two years of nominal increases. For an average home, valued at $427,977, this works out to an additional $136 in property taxes. A home valued at $350,000 will see a $111 increase, and a home valued at $550,000 will see a $175 increase.

To account for the curtailed operation of the Aquatic Centre during the pandemic, the Parcel Tax was reduced from a levy of $198.36 in 2019 down to a levy of $88.51 last year. With the Aquatic Centre now back to full operating capacity, the Parcel Tax levy is being brought back to pre-pandemic levels and will be set at $204.03 for 2022.

Utility fees will also increase two per cent. The water utility fee will rise to $486.66 per year from $477.12. The sewer utility fee goes To $418.08 from $409.83.

Garbage collection fee ($58.32) and recycling collection fee ($11.04) will remain the same. The recycling fee may actually go down this year depending on the rebate the city received from Recycle BC.

The city has planned $11,609,120 in capital projects this year. Some will be fully funded by grants, others from reserves.

The major projects planned are:

Boundary Street Reconstruction $976,577

Gymnastics Facility Reconstruction $847,143 (100% third party funded)

Electrify the Mountains project $817,733 (100% grant funded)

Mobile Equipment Fleet $750,000 (loader, plow/sander, tandem)

314th Avenue Road Reconstruction $496,000

Centre 64 Roof and Truss Repairs $493,322 (90% grant funded)

8th Avenue (800 Block) Watermain $489,000

Annual Road Rehabilitation Program $376,541

Feedback on the financial plan will be accepted until Thursday, April 14 via email info@kimberley.ca or mail feedback to City Hall 340 Spokane St. Kimberley, BC V1A 2E8.