City of Kimberley issues RFP for landscaping and maintaining Cominco Gardens

The Request for Proposals to provide landscape services at Cominco Gardens in Kimberley has been put out. Individuals, companies and non-profit societies are invited to apply.

Closing date on the RFP is April 7, 2022. Written questions are welcome until March 31, 2022.

According to the RFP, Cominco Gardens is set on 5 hectares with over 45,000 colourful flowers in bloom. It’s surrounded by a canopy of mature trees and the setting is used often for weddings and other special occasions. There is an extensive display of perennials such as Canterbury Bells and Foxglove as well as over 16,000 annuals that include Livingston Daisies, Marigolds and Petunias. Cominco Gardens has always been a must-see for visitors and has historically been a donation based amenity.

The scope of work includes but is not limited to planting and maintenance of grass turf, groundcovers, annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees. This maintenance shall include but not be limited to application of fertilizers, herbicides, and pesticides, watering, pruning, weeding, deadheading, replacement planting, loose trash removal, leaf removal, minor tree removal, fall clean-up, with spring clean-up commencing in 2022.

The full RFP can be found here.

The City thanked the Kimberley Community Development Society (KCDS) in a press release for their remarkable management of the facility for many years along with a dedicated team of gardeners and volunteers.

“With the winding down of KCDS, Council and staff must seek alternate options for operation of the City-owned facility but are grateful for the many years of service from the Society.”

READ: Business as usual for Cominco Gardens in Kimberley, Mayor says

READ: Kimberley Community Development Society to wind down



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter