City of Kimberley issues RFP for new fire bays next to city hall

The Kimberley Fire Department has issued a Request For Proposals for a feasibility study to build three new truck bays in the parking lot directly adjacent to to City Hall. The estimated cost of the build is $600,000. The study itself will cost approximately $35,000.

The new bays would allow the fire department to move the ladder truck to the downtown core rather than parking it in Marysville, and address a general space shortage at the fire station.

Currently the ladder truck cannot fit into the available bays at the station and it is felt that the community would be better served with it, along with technical rescue equipment, being in the downtown core.

Any future fire trucks the city purchases for the station at City Hall (Station 1) would have to be modified to fit in the existing bays.

The RFP notes that today’s fire response vehicles are larger to accommodate the increased load of equipment, water and personnel. The current bays at Station 1 are at maximum capacity and do not allow for modern unmodified vehicles, ladder trucks or water tenders.

According to Kimberley Assistant Fire Chief Chad Koran, Kimberley is a medium sized community, defined as an incorporated or unincorporated community that has a population density of 200 people per square kilometre and/or a total population of 1,000 or greater, which means Kimberley is supposed to replace its front line trucks every 15 years. The reserve or second line trucks can be in service up to 20 years.

The feasibility study is expected to cost $35,857, and a decision on whether to proceed with the three new bays will arise from the study.