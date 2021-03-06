Kimberley’s current Station 1 cannot house the ladder truck. Bulletin file.

Kimberley’s current Station 1 cannot house the ladder truck. Bulletin file.

City of Kimberley issues RFP for new fire bays next to city hall

The Kimberley Fire Department has issued a Request For Proposals for a feasibility study to build three new truck bays in the parking lot directly adjacent to to City Hall. The estimated cost of the build is $600,000. The study itself will cost approximately $35,000.

The new bays would allow the fire department to move the ladder truck to the downtown core rather than parking it in Marysville, and address a general space shortage at the fire station.

Currently the ladder truck cannot fit into the available bays at the station and it is felt that the community would be better served with it, along with technical rescue equipment, being in the downtown core.

Any future fire trucks the city purchases for the station at City Hall (Station 1) would have to be modified to fit in the existing bays.

The RFP notes that today’s fire response vehicles are larger to accommodate the increased load of equipment, water and personnel. The current bays at Station 1 are at maximum capacity and do not allow for modern unmodified vehicles, ladder trucks or water tenders.

According to Kimberley Assistant Fire Chief Chad Koran, Kimberley is a medium sized community, defined as an incorporated or unincorporated community that has a population density of 200 people per square kilometre and/or a total population of 1,000 or greater, which means Kimberley is supposed to replace its front line trucks every 15 years. The reserve or second line trucks can be in service up to 20 years.

The feasibility study is expected to cost $35,857, and a decision on whether to proceed with the three new bays will arise from the study.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5
Next story
Canada’s spy agency shortcomings stretch back almost a decade, audit shows

Just Posted

Kimberley’s current Station 1 cannot house the ladder truck. Bulletin file.
City of Kimberley issues RFP for new fire bays next to city hall

The Kimberley Fire Department has issued a Request For Proposals for a… Continue reading

Interior Health reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5. (Black Press Files)
Interior Health reports 33 new COVID-19 cases on March 5

Over 300,000 vaccine doses have been administered provincewide.

Kimberley’s Local Food Working Group is looking for input from backyard gardeners. Eco friendly gardening file
Kimberley and area resident survey seeks insights on backyard food growing trends

In the past year or so, a number of Kimberley organizations have… Continue reading

Some of the folks behind Angel Flight East Kootenay: Todd Weselake is a director, partner and pilot while Brent Bidston is the president and lead pilot of the not-for-profit. Pictured here with their older plane, they hope to get an upgrade for thanks to RDEK funding. (Image courtesy of Angel Flight East Kootenay)
Angel Flight secures RDEK funding for next five years

$100,000 will go to the not-for-profit each year, with the funds to be used to acquire a larger plane

survey
City of Kimberley wants to know about your housing needs

There is no doubt that housing availability in Kimberley is an issue.… Continue reading

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Highway 14 (Sooke Road) is closed between Impala Road and Humpback Road after one man was shot dead Friday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
One man shot dead on Vancouver Island in possible ‘targeted incident’

Highway 14 closed in Metchosin, detour made available early Saturday

Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$16.9 million invested to improve worker safety, strengthen B.C.’s food supply chain

Money to be used for social distancing, personal protective equipment, cleaning, and air circulation

More than ever before, as pandemic conditions persist, the threat of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to grow, according to SFU professor Michael Parent. (Pixabay photo)
SFU expert unveils 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity

Recognizing these changes is the first in a series of steps to mitigate them once the pandemic ends, and before the next: Michael Parent

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kevin Haughton is the founder/technologist of Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions. Scott Stanfield photo
Islander aims Clearflo clean drinking water system at Canada’s remote communities

Entrepreneur $300,000 mobile system can produce 50,000 litres of water in a day, via solar energy

Malawian police guard AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, Friday March 5, 2021. Canada is expecting its first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. (Associated Press/Thoko Chikondi)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Currently 255 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care

A crashed helicopter is seen near Mt. Gardner on Bowen Island on Friday March 5, 2021. Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after the crash. (Irene Paulus/contributed)
2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

Surrey Pretrial in Newton. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
B.C. transgender inmate to get human rights hearing after being held in mostly male jail

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal member Amber Prince on March 3 dismissed the pretrial’s application to have Makayla Sandve’s complaint dismissed

Most Read