City of Kimberley issues Water Quality Advisory

The City of Kimberley has issued their first Water Quality Advisory of the season on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

As is usual as the freshet builds up each spring, turbidity in local rivers and streams can cause water quality issues.

Turbidity is a measurement of water clarity and can be an indicator of a potential health risk.

Health risks increase as turbidity rises, particularly for at-risk populations such as newborns, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, says a City of Kimberley press release. Contaminants such as viruses, bacteria and parasites can attach themselves to the suspended particles in turbid water. These particles can then interfere with with disinfection, limiting chlorine’s ability to remove or inactivate the contaminants.

This is not a Boil Water Notice but the city and Interior Health recommend that children, the elderly, people with weakened immune systems and anyone seeking additional protection drink boiled water or a safe alternative. For these at-risk populations, water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making juice or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute. Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container. Customers could also choose to use bottled or distilled water, or water that has been filtered through a well-maintained treatment device.

Owners of public facilities must post Water Quality Advisories at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public (alternatively, public fountains and taps may be turned off). As opportunities arise, they must also advise their clientele verbally of the Water Quality Advisory.

Turbidity measures above 1 NTU can trigger these advisories. You can check the daily turbidity at kimberley.ca


