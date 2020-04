Recent rains have improved conditions enough to allow small back yard campfires.

The City of Kimberley Fire Department will be lifting their complete ban on backyard campfires.

Due to recent rain, conditions have improved enough to allow campfires smaller than half a meter in height and width.

However, the campfires will only be allowed during the hours of 6 to 9 p.m.



