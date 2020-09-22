The City would like your comment on existing trails as they develop an Active Transportation Plan. City of Kimberley file.

City of Kimberley looking for feedback on active transportation

What do you like about the existing trail network for walking and cycling? What needs improvement?

The City of Kimberley is in the middle of developing an active transportation plan for the city.

The plan will guide future trail, bicycle and sidewalk route development, and improve walking and cycling infrastructure. It will identify opportunities to greenhouse gas emissions by reducing traffic congestion and encouraging active transportation.

A new public engagement website has been launched to collect feedback on how people want to walk, run, bike and roll in Kimberley.

The website provides a brief description of active transportation and the process the City will take to develop the plan. Users can comment on specific locations in the City where they would like to see active transportation infrastructure or where there may be an issue; answer questions about what active transportation means to you; and provide input on the vision and goals for the project.

“Input from community members is essential for development of this Active Transportation Plan,” said Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning and Sustainability. “Although this is an infrastructure plan, it really is about planning for people and prioritizing how they can move around the community so that it is in top shape for all ages and abilities, all year round. We know that more people will use active forms of transportation if they have safe ways to do so. We want to help make that happen.”

Head to bit.ly/KimberleyActiveTransport to have your say. The survey will be open until October 2nd, 2020. If you don’t have access to a computer or prefer a paper copy, forms will be available at City Hall.

The study area will focus on the local cycling and pedestrian networks within the City of Kimberley. You will be asked to comment about specific existing trails.

The City of Kimberley received grant funding from the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure – Active Transportation Network Planning Program to support plan development. Ultimately, the plan will guide Council and staff in decision-making about how to make the City more accessible through human-powered modes of transportation.

For further information, please contact Troy Pollock, Manager of Planning and Sustainability at 250-427-9664 or by email at TPollock@kimberley.ca.

