City of Kimberley looking to update water conservation plan

One conservation method would be to limit lawn and garden watering to twice a week rather than even odd days. Black Press file.

On January 24, 2022, at their regular meeting, Kimberley city council accepted a report from Urban Systems on a water conservation plan update, and later in the meeting directed staff to bring an updated plan back to council.

Ehren Lee, a consultant for Urban Systems, has been working with city staff on the update.

Kimberley already has a water conservation plan, which includes sprinkling restrictions that begin in June.

The new plan seeks to build on that.

Water conservation is necessary to provide resilient water supply; sustainable water service delivery; prolong asset life in both sewer and water utilities; be compliant with grant programs; and provide water for a growing population.

Lee looked at what efforts tried to date have worked, and which have not, as well as what new challenges lie ahead. Which conservation measures make the most sense to set aside resources for?

Kimberley has a high litre per capita per day average at 1,150. The provincial average is 500. However, Lee says you have to remember that water use by golf courses and ski hill account for some of that.

Overall, water consumption is down about 15 per cent from 2018 to 2020.

Lee thinks a 20 per cent reduction is doable.

How do you get there? Perhaps moving from odd/even day watering to two days a week. Start the water conservation period earlier every year. Rebates for conservation appliances like low flow toilets. Meters in select spots that will show where the water is being used most in different zones around the city. And education is very important. Lee suggested bringing back ambassadors who go door to door.

All of these suggestions will be considered by staff as they prepare an updated water conservation plan.

READ: Stage 1 water restrictions are now in effect in Kimberley

READ: City of Kimberley steps up water restrictions to Stage 2



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter