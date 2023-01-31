City of Kimberley looks for public feedback on downtown planning

You can comment and provide ideas at engagekimberley.ca

The city of Kimberley is interested public feedback on future improvements to the city’s downtown.

Kimberley City Council received a report on the preliminary design strategy for the downtown area at their regular meeting last week. City staff worked with project consultant Urban Systems to develop the plan which will guide future infrastructure repairs and upgrades in the downtown area.

Mayor Don McCormick pointed out that it was not an imminent project. Any sort of redesign of the downtown is not in the five year financial plan at present.

“It’s the future of our downtown, how to make it better,” he said.

However, the city is seeking feedback from the public through their engagekimberley.ca website. They invite public comment through February 17 and will host a public open house on Feb. 7.

It has been close to 40 years since the City went through a comprehensive visioning process for the downtown, says information provided at Engage Kimberley.

Urban Systems has come up with draft guiding principles for any future downtown work. They include:

Mobility

• Ensure mobility options for people of all ages and abilities are included in the downtown transportation network including walking, biking, and transit

• Create safe access to, through, and around downtown for all modes of transportation

• Ensure people of all ages and ability can access downtown comfortably and safely by foot or by wheel SENSE OF PLACE

• • Provide inclusive and welcoming spaces for residents and visitors of all ages, lifestyles, and abilities

• • Prioritize places for people in the downtown that create places for memorable connection

• • Foster enhancements that reflect the diverse history of the City and celebrate community identity

Livability

• Embrace downtown as a good and easy place to live

• Shape the public realm to serve as a “backyard” for downtown residents

• Invest in infrastructure to support the future needs of downtown residents

Vibrancy

• Welcome creativity and innovation in downtown redevelopment

• Promote a vibrant atmosphere that attracts and supports businesses, entrepreneurs, and talent to provide diverse employment opportunities

• Encourage a compact mix of land uses to provide opportunity for everyone to access places to live, shop, interact, play, work, and eat

Environment

• Incorporate green spaces into the streetscapes and public places that reflect the beauty of surrounding natural areas

• Adapt to the changing climate by enhancing the resiliency of our infrastructure and reduce the impact of infrastructure on the environment

• Value the environment and protect ecological functions for everyone’s enjoyment

As part of the feedback process an interactive map will allow you to share your thoughts on the downtown places that are great and the ones that could be better. That link will be live soon.

In the meantime, you are welcome to leave any thoughts and ideas on the future of Kimberley’s downtown at engagekimberley.ca



