City of Kimberley manager of operations, Chris Mummery, to retire

After a 35 year career, Chris Mummery, Senior Manager of Operations for the City of Kimberley has announced his retirement.

Mummery began his career in 1987 as a member of the Operations team in the Parks Department then moved to Roads and Utilities respectively. In 2011, Chris took over as Manager of Utilities and then accepted the Senior Manager of Operations position in September 2017.

In a press release, Mummery said, “After an extraordinarily rewarding 35-year career with the City of Kimberley and with great anticipation and excitement I have made the decision to retire. I am extremely proud of the Management team and staff that has developed within the City of Kimberley and know the community will be in excellent hands. After September 30th, you’ll find me out enjoying my supportive family and all that the City of Kimberley and the East Kootenay area has to offer. See you at the lake, in the mountains and generally around the area enjoying local activities.”

“Chris has been an integral part of the City of Kimberley for decades,” says Chief Administrative Officer, Scott Sommerville. “While Chris has been very passionate about and committed to his job, we know he has other pursuits that he wants to chase including his young grandson! We wish Chris a happy and healthy retirement.”

City Council and staff thank Chris for his service and dedication to the people of Kimberley and wish him, his wife Lisa and family every happiness in this next stage of life.

The City is actively recruiting for a new Senior Manager of Operations. Details can be found at www.kimberley.ca.

READ: City of Kimberley Announces New Managers



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter