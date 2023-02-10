x

City of Kimberley now accepting applications for BC Winter Games Legacy Grants

The City of Kimberley is now accepting applications for the BC Winter Games Legacy Grant Program. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on February 27th, 2023.

Grants are aimed at amateur sporting groups within the City of Kimberley and can support a variety of programs and projects. Applications are available here This year, the City has a total of $7175 to distribute.

BC Winter Games Legacy Funds were received from the proceeds of the 1980 and 2008 BC Winter Games and the 2018 BC 55+ Summer Games. Previously administered by the Kimberley and District Community Foundation, the City of Kimberley took over the program in 2020.

Please email pwalsh@kimberley.ca if you would like to receive an application by email. The full City of Kimberley Community Grants Policy can be found at the link above.

Please send completed application forms to pwalsh@kimberley.ca. Applications received after 4:00 p.m. on February 27th, 2023 will not be opened.

