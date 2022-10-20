City of Kimberley officially confirms election results

The 2022 Municipal Election is in the books and the Kimberley Chief Election Officer, Maryse Leroux, has now declared the results official.

Elected to council in order of votes received are Sue Cairns, Jason McBain, Sandra Roberts, Steven Royer. Woody Maguire and Kevin Dunnebacke.

Elected to Kimberley Zone for Rocky Mountain School District 6 are Darryl Oakley, Ron McRae and Betty Lou Barrett.

And the assent referendum for borowing for the new Waste Water Treatment Plant passed 1545 votes for to 259 against.

The Bulletin caught up with Mayor DonMcCormick on Monday in Victoria, where he was ready to being lobbying for the funding.

“It works out to about 86 per cent in favour and that gives me the mandate I need to go aggressively after the money,” he said.

“I’m absolutely thrilled, you never know how these things will work out, whether voters will get enough information and understand the urgency of it.”

The RDEK has also confirmed results for directors. Jane Walter will continue to serve as Area E director.

