City of Kimberley prepared for winter

All you need to know about the city’s snow removal plan

There is no denying it, winter is upon us.

That means the City of Kimberley’s snow removal fleet is ready to operate.

Residents can assist with making snow removal and sanding a more efficient operation by doing the following:

Remove all unused vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. from the streets, and insure they are not blocking clear passage in lanes.

Park vehicles off City streets and avenues while snow removal is in progress or when snow removal signage is in place.

Remove snow and ice from sidewalks fronting their properties.

Note that the City will not clear windrows from private driveways.

Stay well back from sand trucks and plows. Remember that snow plows are heavy vehicles with limited visibility. Be patient and keep a safe distance behind snow plows and sanding equipment. Drive cautiously and defensively.

Advise children not to play on or in snow banks adjacent to roads and to remain well away from snow removal equipment.

Not place steel posts or rocks on boulevards as markers, as these cause damage to City vehicles and injury to City personnel. Anyone responsible for such installations will be held liable for injury or damage they cause.

The following are frequently asked questions of the City’s Operations Department during the winter:

What are the sanding/plowing priorities?

Sanding and plowing priorities are based on volumes of traffic and steepness of terrain. City streets are generally categorized into three groups:

1. Main streets and emergency access routes with hills. 2. Other main streets. 3. Local streets.

The main streets and hills are completed first. This ensures that traffic can access such facilities as the schools, special care facilities, the central business area and the ski hill area.

Next completed are collector streets, which may not have steep terrain but do have heavy volumes of traffic. These streets include Rotary Drive, Knighton Road and Jim Ogilvie Way. Residential streets are then attended to. During weekends and statutory holidays, the City generally services only first priority streets.

Why are some areas of the City plowed twice before my street is plowed at all?

If a major snowfall occurs before our crews have been able to clear the residential areas from a previous snowfall, we will go back to clearing the hills and heavier used streets to ensure access is maintained to priority areas.

Why can’t the City remove the snow they put in my driveway entrance?

When you consider the large number of driveways in the City, it becomes very costly and time consuming to use additional people and equipment to provide this service.

When shoveling your driveway or the sideway always store the snow well back of the roadway on the right side of the driveway (when facing the towards the road); this will give you a better view of approaching traffic.

Why can’t the size of the sand particles be smaller?

In order for the sand to be effective, it must be large enough to provide tire traction. Fine sand is blown off the road surface by the movement of traffic before it has a chance to become embedded into ice and snow. The sand that we use is screened to ensure that particles larger than 3/8” (9.5 mm) are not placed on the streets.

Why can’t the City remove the snow from the sidewalk in front of my property?

As with driveway snow clearing, when you consider the large length of sidewalks in the City, it’s just too costly and time consuming to use additional people and equipment to perform this service for all areas. City crews clean side walks adjacent to City buildings and City-owned property. It is the responsibility of property owners to clear the snow from sidewalks adjacent to their property.

I’m very concerned about the environment. Why don’t you eliminate the use of salt?

Sanding and salting are much more economical for the normal annual amounts of snow that fall in the Kimberley area. The salt content used in our sand/salt mix is minimal and serves to retard the freezing of the sand stockpile as well as assisting the sand in binding to the roads. Direct salt applications are more expensive than salt/sand mixes and are used only when absolutely necessary.

May I place the snow from my driveway or the sidewalk onto the street?

The placing of snow onto the roadway is not permitted under the City’s Streets and Traffic Bylaw No.1877. This regulation helps to ensure that potentially dangerous situations for motorists are avoided.

I park on the street. If I shovel snow from the roadway to make a parking space, may I place that snow on the street?

As with snow from driveways and sidewalks, if you remove snow, you need to store it off the roadway.

Why do the plow trucks go so fast?

The plow trucks have to proceed at a certain speed in order to throw the snow off to the side of the road. We do ask our drivers not to drive faster than necessary; however, sometimes shrubs, fences, walkways, sidewalks and driveways cannot avoid having snow placed on them.

Who can I call if I have a complaint or request?

For plowing and sanding, call 250.427.9660 during normal working hours (8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday). After normal working hours, weekends and statutory holidays, emergency calls ONLY should go to 250.427.4114.

I’d like to make a suggestion on snow removal. Who can I send it to?

We’ll be happy to receive and consider your suggestions. Send them to City of Kimberley, 340 Spokane Street, Kimberley BC V1A 2E8 to the attention of the Director Operations.

What do the staff do when the roads are not slippery or in need of attention?

During the times between snowfalls when sanding operations are completed, the major activities of crews include snow pickup and removal and pushing back snowbanks to provide room to push snow when the next snowfall occurs. Other activities include equipment and facilities maintenance.

Can you reduce costs?

We try to keep a good balance between levels of service and expenditures by continually trying to improve our service with minimal or no increase in cost. Our budget has remained relatively constant for the past few years, but actual costs depend on the weather. The more snow control and de-icing that is undertaken, the more it costs.