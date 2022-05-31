City of Kimberley property tax notices are in the mail

Kimberley residents will be receiving their property tax notices over the coming days. Taxes are due the first business day in July, which this year is July 4.

As previously reported, Kimberley property owners can expect a 5.5 per cent increase in their taxes this year. This follows two years of nominal increases. For an average home, valued at $427,977, this works out to an additional $136 in property taxes. A home valued at $350,000 will see a $111 increase, and a home valued at $550,000 will see a $175 increase.

To account for the curtailed operation of the Aquatic Centre during the pandemic, the Parcel Tax was reduced from a levy of $198.36 in 2019 down to a levy of $88.51 last year. With the Aquatic Centre now back to full operating capacity, the Parcel Tax levy is being brought back to pre-pandemic levels and will be set at $204.03 for 2022.

You can pay your taxes through your financial institution, online, by mail, through the payment mail slot at City Hall or in person.

