City of Kimberley proposes zoning changes to encourage a more diverse housing supply

At the regular council meeting on Monday, February 14, 2022, Mayor Don McCormick put forward a Notice of Motion asking staff to prepare a report on whether it would be feasible to up the allowable building height in Kimberley from four to six storeys. Staff came back with a report in April and were then instructed to look at various changes to zoning bylaws.

Staff, led by Planner Justin Cook, has come back with a suggested bylaw amendment that will make a number of changes to zoning in Kimberley in order to support the development of a greater supply and variety of housing.

Most of the changes focus on the R-1, R-2, $-3 and C-1 and 2 zones, which comprise most of Kimberley’s zoning.

R-1 and R-2, should the bylaw amendment pass, will be altered to allow for an increased range of primary and secondary units, including the allowance for creation of smaller parcels with a greater amount of lot coverage and increased height. The R-1 zone will also allow duplexes and the R-2 zone is proposed to be expanded to allow single duplexes and multiple unit dwellings of up to six principal dwelling units.

There was considerable discussion by council as to what ‘affordable housing’ means, as part of the changes include housing agreements with developers where at least 25 per cent of the units are affordable units.

“Coming up with a definition of affordable housing will be difficult,” said Coun. Nigel Kitto. He said the report was great work but what was really needed was social housing.

Coun. Darryl Oakley said that he felt there was going to negative feedback about increased density as people feel it would negatively affect their property value.

Cook said current data shows that property values are not negatively impacted by densities.

Mayor Don McCormick said the goal was to encourage more units and less variance, so they could be built more quickly.

He said while the goal was affordable housing, an income test wouldn’t fly with private developers.

“However, something that designate a certain number of units at a percentage of the highest rent could work. A couple of developers have proposed exactly that. But we can’t confuse it with social housing.”

He added that the city was not trying to prevent single home building just trying to provide more options.

The bylaw was going to require a great deal of public feedback, Cook said, both online and by getting out in the community and talking to people.

A Housing Availability and Affordability webpage has been launched on Engage Kimberley, where residents can review and provide feedback on the proposed zoning changes. Following a second reading of the bylaw, a public hearing will also be scheduled prior to Council considering the bylaw for final approval. Feedback can also be submitted to planning@kimberley.ca or in writing at City Hall.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

