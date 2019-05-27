City of Kimberley Public Works Day

Every year the City hosts an open house alongside National Public Works Week.

The City of Kimberley hosted the 59th annual Public Works open house on Thursday, May 23, 2019. The City hosts the open house every year in celebration of National Public Works Week, which took place may 19 to 25.

The open house is held at the City’s public works yard, where City workers highlight their duties, practices, expertise and goals.

The displays and presentations included pollution control, utilities, heavy equipment and automotive, electrical genie lift, bylaw and animal control, sewer systems, parks and facilities, front end loader, mini excavator and motor grader.

The event was free for all to attend, with a barbecue lunch served. Many families and school groups were in attendance.



