City of Kimberley purchases organics collection truck

Kimberley City Council has approved the purchase of an organics collection truck at a cost of $367,136. That amount is covered by grants.

The city applied for funding in January of 2021, and at the time decided not to vote on going ahead with the program until they had the results of grant applications. Some on Council including Mayor Don McCormick, had doubts about how the program would be implemented. McCormick was the only vote against applying for the funding.

It is unlikely that an organics collection program will be operating in Kimberley before 2024 but the city has information about what is proposed on their engagekimberley.ca site.

Organic waste refers primarily to food waste and food-soiled paper but can also include household plants and flowers and some yard waste.

In 2019, the RDEK implemented a public consultation initiative on solid waste which included consultation and surveying with Kimberley residents. 80 per cent of survey respondents indicated their first priority for solid waste management is to protect the environment and their second was to reduce the amount of waste going to the landfill.

Once the program is underway, residents will receive another cart for curbside pickup, about the same size as the current garbage cart. Organics will be picked up weekly to help manage odours, but garbage and regular recycling will go to a once every two weeks timetable.

READ: City of Kimberley defers vote on organic recycling program

READ: City of Kimberley will apply for grant to implement organic recycling

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter