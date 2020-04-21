City of Kimberley ready to begin Phase 2 of 4th Avenue project

Delays are expected again this summer as the 4th Avenue Phase II is underway. Bulletin file

the City of Kimberley is ready to pick up work on the second phase of the 4th Avenue project in Townsite, now that nicer weather has arrived.

Phase 2 will pick up where the project ended last fall, replacing water, were and stop utilities, pathway upgrades and reconstruction of the road itself.

Traffic delays or detours are expected along 4th Avenue for the duration of the project, which will continue until fall of 2020.

There will delays accessing Garden View Village, the Kimberley Health Centre, the Kimberley Special Care home and Lindsay Park Elementary.

The City apologizes for the inconvenience and asks in advance for your cooperation throughout construction to ensure a safe work environment for crews.

