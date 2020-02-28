City of Kimberley receives financial reporting award

The City of Kimberley has once again been honoured with receipt of The Canadian Award for Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). The award identifies the Corporate Administration and Financial Services teams for their joint preparation of an outstanding 2018 Annual Report.

“Both Maryse Leroux, Corporate Officer, and Jim Hendricks, Chief Financial Officer, spent hours perfecting the 2018 Annual Report. We are proud of their efforts and the recognition they are receiving for their dedication to quality reporting,” said Scott Sommerville, Chief Administrative Officer.

Judged by an impartial Canadian Review Committee, the 2018 Annual Report met the high standards of the program requirements and demonstrated a constructive spirit of full disclosure designed to clearly communicate the municipalities financial story. Receipt of this award represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The Government Finance Officers Association advances excellence in government finance by providing best practises, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.



