Kimberley’s Water Quality Advisory has been rescinded.

City of Kimberley rescinds Water Quality Advisory

The City of Kimberley has rescinded its Water Quality Advisory effective June 8, 2020.

Recent testing shows turbidity is down and current water quality is rated at Good, under 1 NTU.

High turbidity readings are common in Kimberley during the freshet in May and June. The City posted the first Water Quality Advisory of this year on May 19. It was followed by a Boil Water Notice on June 1, 2020 after heaving rains. The Boil Water Notice was rescinded on June 2.

READ: City of Kimberley issues Water Quality Advisory

READ: City of Kimberley issues Boil Water Notice

More heavy rain could cause turbidity to rise again so keep an eye on the city’s website at kimberley.ca where daily turbidity readings are posted.


