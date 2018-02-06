City of Kimberley seeking Board and Committee members

KIMBERLEY, B.C. – The City of Kimberley is inviting applications from volunteers interested in becoming a member of three of our committees. There are openings in the following:

 Board of Variance – One, three-year term is available

 Kimberley Public Library Board – One, one-year term is available

 Urban Deer Advisory Committee – One, one-year term is available

The Board of Variance consists of three community members appointed by City Council. The board is responsible for reviewing and making decisions on requests to vary, or relax, development regulations such as building size and siting requirements. Although the meeting schedule can vary, the board typically meets for approximately one hour at 10 am, the first Wednesday of each month. Additional time commitment involves review of applications and supporting information prior to the meetings. All meetings are open to the public.

In accordance with the Library Act, members of the Kimberley Public Library Board are guardians of a ‘public trust’. Normal board activities include the development and implementation of a vision and strategic plan, the development and revision of library policies, assuring that adequate funding is available, assessing the needs of the community and advocating for the library and assisting the Library Director. Training will be provided to new members.

The Urban Deer Advisory Committee is a select committee of Council formed to examine issues related to urban deer management within the boundaries of the City of Kimberley. Members of the committee will review and enact recommendations as outlined in the Urban Deer Management Advisory Committee report, take an active role in deer counts, participate in detail management of other report recommendations by evaluating processes, provide recommendations to Council.

To apply for any of these committees, complete the Volunteer Application Form available on the City’s website at https://kimberley.civicweb.net/filepro/documents/58?preview=52807