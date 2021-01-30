The plan looks at walking, cycling and more year round in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers file.

The plan looks at walking, cycling and more year round in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers file.

City of Kimberley seeks final input on Active Transport Plan

In the fall of 2020, the City of Kimberley launched a request for public feedback into what would become the City’s Active Transportation Network Plan (ATNP). The plan will guide decision making around ways to improve walking, cycling and other modes of active transport in our community.

READ: City of Kimberley looking for feedback on active transportation

READ: City of Kimberley planning expansion of 4th Ave. pathway

Since that time, staff, and consulting firm Urban Systems, have been working diligently to incorporate that feedback. The result is an ATNP for the City of Kimberley that includes 75 recommendations.

Prior to finalizing the plan, the ATNP team is seeking final input from the public to gauge if there is anything missed. Residents and visitors can view the plan and recommendations online here: http://bit.ly/KimberleyActivePlan.

Active transportation involves all human-powered forms of travel, such as walking, cycling, in-line skating, snowshoeing, skiing and more.

In response to issues with walking around the city, a recurring theme was safety and lack of sidewalks. There was also comment on insufficient lighting, lack of winter maintenance, sidewalk/trail connectivity and more. There was also comment about dogs needing to be on a leash on trails.

As far as cycling is concerned, the top issues were lack of separated bike lanes and safety. Other issues include limited number of bike racks.

Comments included

“Maps at trail heads are confusing….”

“I like the Peak to Platzl trail but since I have had several bear encounters…” “Lack of signage for bike-specific routes (ie trail up townsite hill)”

“winter/snowpack, we can’t groom everything”

Recommendations are separated into several categories including amenities, advocacy, infrastructure, policy, and service and operations improvements. Each category has several tactics that can be undertaken to improve residents and visitors ability to get around using active transport.

The online form will accept feedback until February 17th, 2021. The city thanks all those who are able to view the plan and provide comment and looks forward to presenting the final plan to the public in early spring.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Just Posted

A health care worker takes a swab from a driver at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility, in Vancouver, on Dec. 28, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
No deaths, 71 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

1,026 cases remain active in the region

A mother and daughter in an Interior Health care home, who’s names are being withheld due to privacy, receive their COVID-19 vaccine together. (Photo courtesy of Interior Health)
COVID MILESTONE: Interior Health looks ahead to 2nd vaccine doses for region’s most vulnerable

As of Jan. 29, approx. 20,000 residents and staff in care homes across IH have been offered vaccine

Kimberley's Ashlee Taylor hopes to win the honour of gracing the cover of Inked Magazine, with accompanying prize of $25,000. Photo submitted.
Kimberley’s Ashlee Taylor seeks votes for chance to be Inked Magazine cover girl

$25,000 prize as well as spot on cover of tattoo publication

The plan looks at walking, cycling and more year round in Kimberley. Paul Rodgers file.
City of Kimberley seeks final input on Active Transport Plan

In the fall of 2020, the City of Kimberley launched a request… Continue reading

Mark Creek Landing development on Rotary Drive. Carolyn Grant photo
Council approves development permit ammendment to allow for more duplexes

Planning department had recommended ammendment be denied

Canada Post carrier, Gary Savard, delivers mail in the snow in Chilliwack on Jan. 13, 2020. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 is Thank A Mail Carrier Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6

Thank a Mail Carrier Day, Work Naked Day and Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day all coming up this week

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Additional 10 cases linked to Fernie COVID-19 cluster

The community cluster is now 91 cases since January 1

Heather Lucier, a pastor at Kelowna Harvest Fellowship, speaks to an RCMP officer outside of Harvest Ministries on Sunday, Jan. 10. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
B.C.’s COVID restrictions on in-person worship to be tested in court

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says court date is set for March 1 to 3

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vancouver International Airport (YVR Airport/Twitter)
Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

‘Even one case is a case too many, particularly now that we must take into account new variants’

Toronto-based director Michelle Latimer was recently scrutinized after years of claiming she was of Algonquin and Metis descent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
‘Trickster’ fans question why CBC cancelled the series instead of finding new path

Indigenous TV series cancelled in the wake of controversy over co-creator Michelle Latimer’s ancestry

A drone operator with Terra Remote Sensing, one of the sponsors of the B.C. Natural Resources Forum. (Terra Remote Sensing image)
‘Digitizing the forest or mill’ a key part of B.C. industry’s future

Drones help manage land, inventory with COVID-19 restrictions

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond (centre) spoke during conference in New Westminster last year. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)
Upset arises over TransLink using B.C. restart funds to reinstate pay cut of CEO, executives

‘Why was program money to support struggling Canadians funnelled to gold-plated executive pay?’

Canadians saved a lot of spending money during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a new report (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)
Canadians saved 5x more spending money in 2020: report

Average household savings amounted to $5,816 in 2020, compared to $1,144 the previous year

Most Read