City of Kimberley seeks input on Resort Municipality Initiative Strategy

Any tourism project big or small will be considered

One of the projects the city of Kimberley is seeking input on is the Resort Municipality Initiative.

The Resort Municipality Initiative (RMI) program is managed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

The program is intended to support small, tourism-based municipalities to build and diversify their tourism infrastructure, deliver exceptional visitor experiences and incorporate sustainable tourism practices and products.

B.C.’s resort communities are the City of Fernie, Town of Golden, Village of Harrison Hot Springs, District of Invermere, City of Kimberley, Town of Osoyoos, Village of Radium Hot Springs, City of Revelstoke, City of Rossland, Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality, District of Tofino, District of Ucluelet, Village of Valemount, and the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

Currently Kimberley expects to see $170,000 in funding next year and $125,000 in the next two years.

Kimberley is currently drafting its Resort Municipality Strategy which will decide on what the money will be spent. Past resort municipality projects have included bike infrastructure, signage improvements, trail improvements and the ski shuttle initiative.

Resort Municipality funds must be used to support tourism development.

Kimberley has to come up with a plan that extends or diversifies the tourism season; increases visitation; improves the sustainability of the tourism sector and enhances the visitor experience.

And while the city is consulting with Tourism Kimberley, the Kimberley Chamber, Kimberley Alpine Resort and other tourism stakeholders, they also want some input from residents.

Residents are invited to share ideas — big or small. All ideas will be considered and some may be part of the Kimberley Resort Municipality Initiative Strategy for the next three years.

The city will be accepting ideas until Thursday, April 14, 2022.

You can provide input at https://engagekimberley.ca/resort-municipality-initiative-resort-development-strategy