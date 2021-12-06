City of Kimberley to add weekend, early morning snow removal shift

The City of Kimberley tweaks its snow management plan each year. Bulletin file

Each year the city of Kimberley operations department tweaks their snow and ice management plan to make sure it is as efficient as possible. This year’s tweak will mean extra service for residents.

One of the changes for 2021-22 is the addition of an extra early morning and weekend shift, both starting at 5 a.m.

As always, after a snow event, the city will clear major access routes to neighbourhoods and hills first, and will try to have every street and lane plowed within 72 hours unless another snowfall occurs.

Priority 1 Hills and main thoroughfares Collector and secondary thoroughfares, bridges and traffic routes to schools Plowed by tandem axle trucks continuously during snowfall. Graders used as required. Ploughed by single axle trucks and tandems continuously during snowfall. Graders used as required. (Due to load restrictions bridges are ploughed with lighter equipment)

Priority 2 Industrial and commercial streets Ploughed by single axle trucks or graders after Priority 1 is completed. (This work is sometimes done prior to 7 a.m. to avoid traffic congestion)

Priority 3 Residential streets Ploughed after snowfall and after Priority 1 and Priority 2 streets are cleared. If ice or only light snow occurs (less than 5 cm) and ploughing is not required, City trucks will spread sand and/or salt materials only.

Priority 4 Snow pile removal After the snowfall is cleared, snow removal will take place

Residents have responsibilities for snow removal and preparation for the snowy season.

Remove all unused vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. from the streets, and insure they are not blocking clear passage in lanes.

Park vehicles off City streets and avenues while snow removal is in progress or when snow removal signage is in place.

Remove snow and ice from sidewalks fronting their properties.

Note that the City will not clear windrows from private driveways.

Stay well back from sand trucks and plows. Remember that snow plows are heavy vehicles with limited visibility. Be patient and keep a safe distance behind snow plows and sanding equipment. Drive cautiously and defensively.

Advise children not to play on or in snow banks adjacent to roads and to remain well away from snow removal equipment.

Not place steel posts or rocks on boulevards as markers, as these cause damage to City vehicles and injury to City personnel. Anyone responsible for such installations will be held liable for injury or damage they cause.

The city is well prepared for snow and maintains a significant fleet of vehicles including: a trail maintenance matching, and a back up; a sander/underbody plough; a GMC dump underbody plough, a Sterling Sander/Front Plough; two International dumps with underbody ploughs; two graders; three loaders; a backhoe, a two ton sander with front plough; two Bobcats; a front and underbody plough and a dump with underbody plough.

