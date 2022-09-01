City of Kimberley to host public hearing on zoning bylaw amendment

The city of Kimberley will be hosting an electronic public hearing on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. The subject of the hearing will be the approval of Kimberley Zone Bylaw 1850.

Last February, Council directed staff to provide a report on altering building height allowances and density in order to address the lack of housing in Kimberley.

The report was presented to Council in April of 2022 and noted that in addition to height allowances, Kimberley’s housing supply needed to be diversified as it is mostly single family homes. Small units such as single and 2 BR and even studios could be added to single family homes,

After receiving the report staff was directed to review zoning and other bylaws to allow for a greater supply and variety of housing.

Kimberley’s Official Community Plan contains many references to encouraging compact growth and higher density.

Planning staff reached out to the community for feedback. Feedback has been primarily supportive of the proposed amendments, a planning department report says.

“The most common comments were that many residents were facing housing availability and affordability issues that action from the City to help alleviate would be appreciated. Several stakeholders commented that they believed the City should be engaged in providing social housing for low-income, senior, and/or special needs residents. Of the stakeholders who expressed mixed opinions on the proposed amendments, the scale of allowable structures and the reduction in required parking were referenced as possible concerns.

The proposed bylaw will alter allowable set backs, building height, dwelling unit limits, parking requirements and more.

