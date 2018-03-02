City of Kimberley to improve access to Civic Centre

COREY BULLOCK

An agreement between the City of Kimberley and the Minister of Employment and Social Development will allow for the installation of accessible doors at the Civic Centre this coming spring.

Kimberley City Council approved the execution of the contribution agreement for Civic Centre Accessible Doors at a Council meeting on Monday, Feb. 27.

The project is set to go to tender in May of 2018, and construction completion is slated for the end of August 2018.

City staff applied for 65 per cent grant funding through the Enabling Accessibility fund, in relation to the $34,570 capitol project that will see the installation of accessible doors, a timber frame overhang, and a concrete ramp at the Civic Centre Arena.

The City will contribute a 35 per cent share of the project at a cost of $12,100 from the General Operating Capitol Reserve fund, which was subject to the approval of the grant funding.

At Monday’s Council Meeting, council discussed the upcoming addition and how it will benefit those with mobility issues, specifically those who use the newly installed 205-metre walking track and participate in the walking program that is run through local primary health nurses.

Mayor Don McCormick explained that the doors on the Rotary Drive/Splash Park side of the arena will be upgraded to automatic doors.

“Seniors [and those with mobility issues] won’t have to go up the stairs at the front, they can actually get in the back door. It’s a big deal for the walkers who use the walking track, which is pretty busy right now,” said McCormick.

Councillor Albert Hoglund said, “this will be quite the thing to have there, for the people who go down there to walk and find out that you have to have help to get up there. Now [they] will just push a button and the door opens up by itself. It will be a great addition, especially for the walking track.”

