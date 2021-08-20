K

City of Kimberley to make some COVID restart funds available to non-profits

Last fall, the City of Kimberley received $2,087,000 from the province in a COVID-19 Safe Restart Grant. The funds were meant to support communities facing increased costs and reduced revenues due to the pandemic. The city has used some of these funds to navigate itself through the pandemic but there is anticipation that some funds will remain left over at year end.

The decision has been made to distribute a maximum of $100,000 in funds to local non-profits, up to a maximum of $10,000 per group.

Eligible organizations include registered, non-profit organizations or charities based in Kimberley that serve vulnerable populations. Vulnerable populations means economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals including seniors, children, or individuals with disabilities – definition provided by the Province of BC. Applicants must demonstrate need by providing financial information that outlines the impact of COVID-19 on the organization.

The hope is that the funds will be distributed by May of 2022.

