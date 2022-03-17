City of Kimberley to push back distribution of provincial COVID funds

Last summer Kimberley City Council voted to create an application process to distribute unspent COVID-19 safe restart funds — provided to the city by the province. The funds would be distributed to not-for-profit organizations within the city who provide core services.

The $2,087,000 was an unexpected windfall for the city and was intended to help the city deal with increased costs and reduced revenues resulting from the pandemic.

The idea was to distribute the funds in 2022 once the city had determined their own use of the funds.

Staff is now suggesting that disbursing the funds to non-profits be pushed back to 2023.

“We didn’t expect COVID-19 to last this long,” said Pam Walsh, Manager of Community Development and Communications.

She said the thought was COVID would have been behind us by now and there would have been plenty of time for the city to use the funding it needed and then to allow non-profits to apply for the rest of it.

“It is anticipated that there may be funds remaining at the end of 2022,” Walsh’s report said. “Should some of the grant funds remain unspent and uncommitted to City identified projects on January 1, 2023, local non-profit organizations that serve vulnerable populations within the municipal boundary of the City of Kimberley will be invited to submit applications for a portion of the remaining grant, to a maximum of $100,000, to fund expenditures that meet the eligibility criteria identified in the attached policy. The goal of the policy is to establish open and transparent guidelines for the application process.”



