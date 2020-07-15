The City’s current pollution control centre where biosolid composting was taking place. City of Kimberley document Wastewater Treatment Plant Operations Monthly Report February 2016

City of Kimberley to seek grant to develop new composting plan for biosolids

Council has directed City of Kimberley staff to apply to the Local Government Infrastructure Planning Grant Program to help fund a Biosolids Management Plan and a Water Smart Action Plan.

This particular program helps local governments develop sustainable infrastructure.

The biosolids part is not related to the need for a new waste water treatment plant, Council was told, but rather responds to a recent audit by the BC Ministry of Environment that the city’s composting of solid wastes was not in compliance with the current approach to compost operations. As a result composting has stopped which has resulted in a build up of biosolids at the plant.

CAO Scott Sommerville said that the grant would assist in developing an interim plan to tide the city over until such time as a new waste water plant could be built. That plant is in the city’s long term budget, but it’s cost is well over $30 million.

Both Councillors Kent Goodwin and Darryl Oakley asked why the city’s composting was deemed non-compliant.

Sommerville said that there was new staff at the Ministry and sometimes new eyes on an old plant see things the old eyes staff didn’t point out.

The Biosolids Management Plan cost estimate is $16,200. The program will pay 100% of the first $5,000 and 50% of the next $10,000. If successful, the program will pay $10,000 and the City will fund the remaining $6,200 out of the Sewer and Water operating budgets.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau urged to boost Canada’s post-COVID economy by investing in nature
Next story
Children suffer swollen eyes, burns while playing at Lower Mainland spray park

Just Posted

City of Kimberley to seek grant to develop new composting plan for biosolids

Council has directed City of Kimberley staff to apply to the Local… Continue reading

Kimberley Underground Mining Railway reports success despite social distancing

The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway is one of Kimberley’s attractions that is… Continue reading

Eight-time Canadian long drive champion Lisa ‘Longball’ Vlooswyk plays Trickle Creek

Calgary’s Lisa “Longball” Vlooswyk, the eight-time women’s Canadian Long Drive National Champion… Continue reading

Kimberley Splash Park reopens this Friday

Kimberley kids will be delighted to hear that the Rotary Splash Park… Continue reading

Cranbrook Pride society organizes different kind of event this year due to COVID-19

The Cranbrook Pride Society had to be creative in planning this year’s… Continue reading

Recent surge in COVID-19 cases not unexpected amid Phase Three of reopening: B.C.’s top doc

Keep circles small, wear masks and be aware of symptoms, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. health officials pleased with likely extension of Canada-U.S. border closure

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the situation is ‘very serious in the United States’

Children suffer swollen eyes, burns while playing at Lower Mainland spray park

Mission RCMP are investigating incident that injured several children

B.C. NDP changing WorkSafeBC regulations to respond to COVID-19

Employers say reclassifying coronavirus could be ‘ruinous’

Baby raccoon rescued from 10-foot deep drainage pipe on Vancouver Island

‘Its cries were loud, pitiful and heartbreaking,’ Saanich animal control officer says

Statistical flaws led to B.C. wolf cull which didn’t save endangered caribou as estimated

Study finds statistical flaws in an influential 2019 report supporting a wolf cull

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Okanagan home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’ charged with sex assault of teenage boys

The man, 75, is accused of assaulting teenage boys he met through Coquitlam-area churches

B.C.’s potential deficit $12.5 billion as spending spikes, taxes drop

Finance Minister Carole James gives COVID-19 outlook

Most Read