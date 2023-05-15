City of Kimberley to support grant application for Food Security Action Plan

Last January, the Kimberley Food Hub Group, which is a coalition of local organizations who are concerned about food sustainability in Kimberley, presented to council.

Representatives from four different groups visited Council — Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot; Kimberley Edible Gardens and Greenhouse Society; Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook.

Their goals include achieving full food recovery in Kimberley and Cranbrook; food banks purchasing from local producers; improving delivery of local Farmers Market nutrition coupons; support for the Cranbrook Urban Farm project and engaging city councils on food policy.

Part of that local policy would include a Food Security Action Plan.

The group has now approached council again, asking for city assistance in submitting an application to the 2023 PlanH Healthy Communities Grant Program for $15,000 to fund the total costs for development of the action plan, which council approved.

“Creation of a Kimberley-made Food Security Action Plan will be a significant step towards improving the well-being of our community,” said staff report. Through literature and best practice review and engagement with community and stakeholders including agencies involved in the Kimberley Food Hub, local schools and daycares, non-profit organizations supporting children, youth and seniors and others, the Food Security Action Plan will help identify actionable solutions to address food insecurity in Kimberley. The Plan will provide a roadmap for coordinating efforts amongst stakeholders to effectively address this issue in the coming years.

Some opportunities to increase food security include the city recognizing the role of backyard producers, growing food on vacant lots and under-utilized green spaces; create wild safe urban composting; support small-scale food processing and storage, local purchasing and encourage residential water capture for irrigating gardens.