City of Kimberley tweaks snow removal plan

As they do every year, Kimberley’s Operations Department presented the Snow and Ice Management Plan, with a few tweaks, to Council.

Mayor Don McCormick warned the new council that they were going to be hearing a lot from people on snow plowing.

“Believe me you are going to be hearing earfuls on windrows. The city has never plowed windrows. A few years ago, Council asked staff to look at what clearing windrows would cost. It was $300,000 a year, which would mean a three per cent increase in the variable tax rate. Council of the day said that won’t fly. It’s just not on the table to do it, but you will hear about it constantly all winter.”

McCormick said that the Kimberley Dynamiters had put it out there that players were available to help people with shovelling. He also reminded people that Highway 95A through town was under the auspices of the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, although the city did do snow removal on Wallinger Ave. a couple of times a winter.

Manager of Operations Nik Morrisette also commented that half of the 12 operators on the snow removal team were new, and there was going to be a bit of a learning curve.

The tweaks to the plan were very minor this year.The plowing of the city hall parking lot has been turned over to a contractor, the reason being that it is not necessary to use one of the city’s large loaders to clear the parking lot, and it would be better used clearing streets.

The City has also added pavement temperature sensors in a couple of locations around town.

As for the plan itself, a few of the main points.

The City has two specific plowing routes — priority and standard.

The priority route focuses on clearing hills and major access routes to all neighborhoods, and is followed any time a change in conditions necessitate its use. This route generally employs between three to five operators and takes approximately six hours to complete, depending on conditions.

The standard route is a methodical schedule that ensures every street and lane is planned for clearing over a 72 hour period. This route is followed after the needs met by the priority route have been addressed, and is typically completed on regular shift hours. The standard route employs up to 12 operators and may take up to 72 hours to complete, depending on snow conditions and not including off-duty hours.

If another snowfall occurs before crews have been able to clear all residential streets, the main streets and major routes are cleared again.

While the city does clear some sidewalks and trails, in general keeping sidewalks around private buildings and businesses clear is the responsibility of the owner.

Other responsiblities to assist the city in timely snow removal include:

• Remove all unused vehicles, boats, trailers, etc. from the streets, and insure they are not blocking clear passage in lanes.

• Park vehicles off City streets and avenues while snow removal is in progress or when snow removal signage is in place.

• Remove snow and ice from sidewalks fronting their properties.

• Stay well back from sand trucks and plows. Remember that snow plows are heavy vehicles with limited visibility. Be patient and keep a safe distance behind snow plows and sanding equipment. Drive cautiously and defensively.

• Advise children not to play on or in snow banks adjacent to roads and to remain well away from snow removal equipment.

Anyone with concerns about snow removal should direct inquiries to the city's Operations Department at 250-427-9660 or report online at https://bit.ly/KimberleyLightship



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

