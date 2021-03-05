City of Kimberley wants to know about your housing needs

There is no doubt that housing availability in Kimberley is an issue. With low vacancy rates for rentals, and a tight market for buying, finding suitable housing is a challenge.

The city of Kimberley is conducting a housing needs assessment this month to help the city understand what types of housing are most needed. The study will look at the city’s housing stock, demographic trends, and the needs of its most vulnerable residents and involve consultation with the public and stakeholders. The resulting housing needs report will help the city plan for its future housing needs by informing local plans, places, and development decisions.

The city asks you to take a few minutes to fill out an online survey and share your experiences of housing in Kimberley.

The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.ca/r/KimberleyHNA

You will have an opportunity to win a $50 grocery gift card for filling the survey out.