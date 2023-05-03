Photo courtesy Metro Creative Connections

City of Kimberley will be picking up yard waste in next few weeks

The warm weather is here and Kimberley residents are out cleaning their yards. All the raking can create a fair amount of debris and if you have no way to get it to the transfer station yourself, the City of Kimberley will be making rounds in the coming weeks to collect grass, leaves, small branches and clippings.

Yard waste pickup day in your neighbourhood is a different day than regular garbage pick up day. If your garbage day is Tuesday, city crews will be picking up in your neighbourhood on Monday, May 8 and 15. Regular Wednesday pick up will have crews picking up in their neighbourhood on Tuesday, May 9 and 16; Thursday garbage day will have pick ups on Wednesday, May 10 and 17; and Friday garbage day on Thursday, May11 and 18.

You must set out your waste by 7 a.m. of the dates indicated above. Each household will have one pickup, with a maximum volume of one half-ton pickup load. all refuse for the spring pick up must be in paper bags and marked ‘yard waste’. No plastic bags will be accepted.

Place your yard waste in your usual garbage pick up spot. All branches (four feet and under) must be tied into bundles.

Yard waste is grass, leaves, plants, branches under four feet and hedge clippings. The city crews will not pick up trees and branches larger than four feet, fridges, freezers, air conditioners, vehicles, construction refuse, oil or used filters or tires.

This will be the final time the city offers the spring clean up service as it moves to organic recycling this fall.

READ: City of Kimberley purchases organics collection truck


