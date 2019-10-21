Kimberley Bulletin file.

City of Kimberley will not apply for provincial funding to deal with urban deer

The provincial government recently announced that they were making a pot of $100,000 available to communities to deal with urban deer.

RELATED: New funding available to control urban deer

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick says that the City of Kimberley will not be applying for any funding from that pot.

There are two reasons for that, he says.

One is that the deadline for applying for funding comes before the city’s annual deer count, which is led by the Ministry of Environment. That usually takes place at the end of November. The deadline for applying for funding is October 31, 2019.

“We have told the Ministry we won’t be applying,” McCormick said. “After the count, we will see if we need to take action.”

Operating under recommendations set several years ago by Kimberley’s Urban Deer Committee, the threshold for taking any action to reduce deer numbers is 120 animals.

RELATED: Kimberley City Council votes to dissolve committee

“It was decided then that 120 animals living within Kimberley’s 60 square kilometres was manageable.”

The other reason that the City hesitates to apply is that they have been told by the Ministry that translocation — the City’s preferred method to reduce deer numbers — is not an option this year.

“We have a letter from the Ministry telling us translocation licenses won’t be issued until further notice because of chronic wasting disease.”

McCormick says that the fear is that if there is animal in Kimberley that has CWD, then translocating it elsewhere would spread the disease.

This leaves the City with few options for reducing deer numbers, should the count indicate that it’s necessary.

“We have been direct with the Ministry that lethal culls are not effective,” he said. “We’ve had vandalism, civil disobedience, negative publicity, neighbour versus neighbour. It’s not productive.

“So exactly what options are available will be discussed after the deer count.”

McCormick says he wants to make it clear that the City’s relationship with the Ministry is good.

“The meeting with Ministry staff was excellent. It was objective and open. We understand the constraints both of us are working within.”


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

Just Posted

City of Kimberley will not apply for provincial funding to deal with urban deer

The provincial government recently announced that they were making a pot of… Continue reading

Kimberley RCMP arrest man, numerous charges laid

A 26-year old man was arrested last Wednesday, October 16 for Driving… Continue reading

Kimberley Dynamiters get two more wins

Coach Stuart still concerned about lack of full game effort

Warning issued after several overdoses in Castlegar

Interior Health says the overdoses appear to be the result of cocaine contaminated with fentanyl.

Mainstreams completing planting project along Mark Creek

The project is part of their initiative to educate the community about Kimberley’s watershed

VIDEO: Most federal party leaders hit B.C. for last day of divisive campaign

Canadians head to the polls Oct. 21

Alcohol a possible factor in crash that killed 17-year-old girl near Williams Lake

A pickup truck left the road and rolled over on Highway 20 on the weekend

Rare bird spotted in Victoria draws enthusiasts from across the continent

It’s the first time a yellow-browed warbler has been reported on the mainland of North America

B.C. woman must pay $1,000 after unleashed dog bites another

Owner should never have left Bibi unattended, tribunal member wrote

Climate activist Greta Thunberg’s mural defaced in Edmonton

The eyes on the portrait were blacked out

Report suggests new BC Ferries terminal near YVR

Metro Vancouver currently has two ferry terminals at northern and southern reaches

B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving

The Richmond-based Sea Dragon Sea Scouts were camping at Mount Seymour Provincial Park

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

Most Read